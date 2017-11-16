Valdosta City Schools Wins Publication Awards at Georgia School Public Relations Annual Conference

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

For this year’s publication contest, Valdosta City Schools (VCS) were recognized with five awards, one of which was a “Best in Category” winner for the second consecutive year and third time overall.

The director of public relations, Jennifer Steedley, submitted the Valdosta City Schools Code of Student Conduct in the Handbook Category; she received the Gold Award of Excellence for this submission as well as the “Best in Category” award. The judges provided comments and feedback for each of the submissions and of this particular entry they said, “Great effort to make a handbook that is usually text-heavy interesting and visually appealing.”

In the area of special purpose publication, the annual report, “Imagine the Possibilities” and the yearly Facts and Figures folder were submitted; both entries were awarded Gold Award of Excellence. The judges said, “So much input and thought! Must be a treat for all the students, teachers and coaches.”

The submission in the area of Internet Website, the district website, gocats.org, was awarded the Bronze Award of Merit. Finally, a photo snapped by Coach DeMario Jones during the 2016 Parade of Champions, was submitted. The photo caught a great moment between Coach Alan Rodemaker and Ms. Betty Bazemore, wife of legendary coach Wright Bazemore, while the State Championship team looked on. It was a perfect moment snapped unexpectedly that said so much without any words at all.

“Each year we work so hard in our district to produce and publish quality publications for our stakeholders. Being recognized in front of such an outstanding group of PR practitioners is validation that your district is definitely doing something right,” said Jennifer Steedley, director of public relations with Valdosta City Schools. For more information on any of the award entries contact the Office of Public Relations at VCS by calling (229) 671-6065 or email Jennifer Steedley at jsteedley@gocats.org.