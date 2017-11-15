Valdosta City Schools To Host “Tools for Success”

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

Valdosta City Schools will host Tools for Success Testing Workshop on Thursday, November 16 from 6 to 7 pm at Valdosta Middle School.

The workshop will benefit parents and guardians of students from Kindergarten through twelfth grades. Individual sessions will offer information on testing dates, times, strategies for GKIDS, STAR, AR, GMAS, EOCT, SAT, ACT and more will be available.

Please join us for this engaging event showing Valdosta City Schools support for National Parent Engagement Month. For more information contact Ms. Angela Stokes in the Federal Programs office at (229) 671-6038.