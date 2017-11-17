Two Shot on Hudson Street

Valdosta Police Department Press Release:

On November 17, 2017, at approximately 1:00 a.m., uniformed Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area in reference to an emergency call for service.

Dispatch advised officers while enroute that a 911 call had been received reporting multiple gunshots in the area of the 500 block of Hudson Street. When officers arrived on scene, they located two subjects in the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

A male subject had been shot in the torso and a female had been shot in the lower leg area. Both adult victims were immediately provided first aid from responding police officers. Emergency Medical services responded and transported both subjects to a local hospital for treatment.

The crime scene was secured, and additional resources were called to assist. Persons Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to the scene. The male subject is listed in serious condition and the female is listed in good condition.

The investigation is active, and detectives are continuing to gather witness accounts and physical evidence.

“The Valdosta Police Department is asking all persons that have knowledge of this incident to contact VPD immediately,” said Lt. Adam Bembry.