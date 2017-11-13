Two Killed in Shooting at The Masquerade in Atlanta

Atlanta – Two people were killed and two more injured in a shooting at The Masquerade in Atlanta Sunday night.

The Masquerade is an all ages music venue that recently relocated to Underground Atlanta.

Officers were called to the scene just before 9:40 p.m. They learned that two of the four victims got rowdy and climbed on the stage during a break before the show’s main act, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The patron pulled out a pistol and shot the rowdy concertgoers, according to police. The gunman also fired toward the ground, and “most likely” hit the other victims at that time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Cousin Stizz, the headliner of Sunday’s show, posted the following statement on his official social media accounts:

“Completely heartbroken. Before I hit the stage in Atlanta tonight, there was a shooting in the crowd, two people died and two others injured. I’ve always called my shows family reunions because they’re never anything but fun, safe, good vibes and positivity. I’m in shock and at a loss for words for the senseless violence. My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.”

Cousin Stizz postponed his DC show that was scheduled for Monday night due to the shooting.

