Tom Joyner and Cicely Tyson Honored at 15th Uncommon Height Gala In Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON – The 15th Uncommon Height Gala, hosted by the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) was held on November 3rd and 4th in Washington D.C. NCNW’s premiere signature fund raising event– Hosted to honor an individual or individuals who demonstrate a lifetime of service and achievement as exemplified in the spirit and tradition of Dr. Dorothy Irene Height—one who has the ability to extend far above and beyond oneself to achieve greatness. This year, Radio Host Tom Joyner received, Man of the Year which was his first appearance since he announced of his 2018 retirement. Award-winning actress, Cicely Tyson received the crystal stair award and received the original hat of her beloved late friend, Dr. Dorothy Irene Height.

During his speech, Joyner mentioned the legacy and importance of HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges) and that he was influenced by strong women throughout his life to be a positive role model for others. Cicely Tyson read the Langston Hughes poem, Mother to Son and spoke of her dear friendship with Dr. Dorothy Irene Height early in her career until her death in 2010.

The gala welcomed members of NCNW from across the country and hosted the gala with music, laughter and opportunity to meet both honorees of the evening. The gala was chaired by Dr. Johnetta B. Cole and Rev. Gwendolyn E. Boyd.