Tickets Still Available for Vikings-Spartans Game

Press Release:

Tonight your Vikings will host the Campbell High Spartans in the first round of the 2017 7-A state football playoffs. Tickets for this game remain on both sides of the stadium and are currently on sale at the Viking Athletic Ticket Office. The ticket office is located in the Annex Building of the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive. The ticket office will close today at 1:00 PM. At 6:30 PM tickets will go on sale on both sides of the stadium. Tickets are $8 each and all seats are reserved seats

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor Valdosta Today Editor