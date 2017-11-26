Tickets on sale for 2018 Bird Supper

City of Valdosta:

For over five decades, the Lowndes County Bird Supper has been bringing together hundreds of state officials and local business, professional and government personnel for a dinner of quail and important conversation.

The 2018 Bird Supper is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 31, at the Georgia Railroad Depot, in Atlanta, at 5 p.m. The event, sponsored by the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County, allows local professionals the opportunity to have an impact on the legislative agenda through face-to-face conversations with state leaders who will make important decisions impacting our local area and entire state.

Tickets may be purchased for $50 each on the first floor of the Lowndes County Judicial Building or at Valdosta City Hall. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet on an informal basis with top state leadership and to have a voice on issues affecting our area.

For more information about tickets or the event, contact Lowndes County Public Information Officer Paige Dukes at 229-671-2400 or City of Valdosta Public Information Officer Sementha Mathews at 229-259-3548.

You may also send your request to birdsupper@ lowndescounty.com.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor