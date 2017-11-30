The Nutcracker Returns to Mathis City Auditorium

Celebrate the holidays in Valdosta with the 45th annual presentation of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, featuring live music by the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra! An event that brings joy to all, from Dance Arts Valdosta.

Dates and Showtimes are:

December 1st • 7:30 pm

December 2nd • 1 pm and 7:30 pm

December 3rd • 2:30 pm

All tickets are $14 and can be purchased online at www.danceartsvaldosta.com.

