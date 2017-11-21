‘Thanksgiving for Thousands’ helps feed local families in need

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – Tuesday morning, countless cars lined up at Valdosta High School.

Hundreds of local volunteers loaded each one with boxes and bags of food.

Over 2,000 food boxes come from Second Harvest’s food bank, which hosts ‘Thanksgiving for Thousands’ every year.

“I’m so excited about this,” says Karen Carson-Cook, a VHS teacher.

On an average Tuesday, you can find her teaching in the classroom, but this week she’s returning for other reasons.

Cook was giving her neighbors rides to the event to make sure they didn’t go hungry.

“It makes all the difference in the world,” says Peggy Rizobsky, Cook’s neighbor. “I don’t have a car, so my neighbor was gracious enough to help.”

“It’s just a blessing to have the opportunity to help her out and give back to her because I know she’s given so much to others,” says Cook.

Volunteers filled her car with boxes full of fresh and nonperishable food items.

It will restock Rizobsky’s empty shelves to help feed her mother and son back at home.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing,” says Rizobsky. “People like me don’t even make enough to pay hardly rent and electric with no check left for the month.”

“It’s heartwarming and endearing because I know her situation. I know that she has really tried,” says Cook.

It’s the feeling that keeps giving, while she watches many of her students also volunteer.

“It’s just wonderful to, as Dr. King says, be great. Everyone can because anyone can serve,” says Cook.

A community lending a hand and working together during the holidays.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)