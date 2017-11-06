Teen Arrested for Burglary

Valdosta Police Department Press Release:

On November 4, 2017 at approximately 11:32 pm, uniformed patrol officers with the Valdosta Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Hazel Drive after receiving a call for emergency assistance. Dispatch advised officers while en-route that two subjects were inside the homeowner’s garage stealing property. Both offenders were reported to have fled the scene when the homeowner called 911.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the homeowner who advised police that she recognized the offenders from a previous encounter. The homeowner advised that neither had permission to be in the garage and reported that several items had been stolen. Through the investigation, police were able to make contact with family members of one of the subjects, now identified as 19-year-old Rashad Brown. Family members of Brown encouraged him to turn himself in to Law Enforcement within a few hours of the incident. In addition, family members were able to assist Valdosta Police in recovering several pieces of the stolen property. Rashad was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Lowndes County Jail.

The case is still actively being investigated due to the involvement of the second subject.

“The police department commends the family for taking action and having their youth turn himself in. We have said time and time again that crime prevention is not the sole responsibility of law enforcement; it is a community responsibly which includes the police, citizens, and families working together,” said Chief Brian Childress.