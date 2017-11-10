Tallahassee man arrested on child porn charges

By: Amy Robinson | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A Tallahassee man is charged with 150 counts of possession of child pornography.

Robert Webb, 53, was arrested Thursday on a warrant.

According to arrest documents, an investigation was launched after Webb allegedly uploaded an image of a naked child to an internet chat room.

Investigators traced the activity back to Webb’s computer and obtained a search warrant for his residence in July.

Webb’s computer was seized and at least 150 images depicting child pornography were found. Investigators say most of the children were under the age of 10.

Warrants were signed for Webb on Thursday.

In addition to the 150 child porn possession counts, Webb was also charged with possession of child pornography with intent to promote, for sharing of the photo in the internet chat room.

Webb is being held in the Leon County Detention Facility.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)