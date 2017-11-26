Shop with a Cop Seeks Donations

City of Valdosta:

The Valdosta Police Department is collecting donations for its Shop with a Cop program, which will take place on Monday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., at the Walmart Supercenter located at 3274 Inner Perimeter Road. This program aims to brighten the holiday season for Valdosta children and their families by providing selected youth with some holiday shopping money.

This program relies solely on monetary donations. Checks can be made payable to the “City of Valdosta Shop with a Cop” and may be dropped off at the Valdosta Police Department (500 N. Toombs Street). Contact VPD Officer Randall Hancock at 229-292-7785 for more information or to donate.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor