Sallas Mahone Announces Bright Ideas Grant Winner

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

Sallas Mahone is proud to announce a 2017-18 Bright Ideas grant winner, Ms. Holly Farrens.

The purpose of the Bright Ideas education grant is to provide funding for teachers to put their creative plans in action. Funding for the grants is made possible through Georgia legislation that allows unclaimed capital credits to be used for education in the communities served by EMC’s. Colquitt EMC is a member-owned cooperative that provides electricity to over 43,900 members with 66,000 members in Berrian, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes, Tift, and Worth counties.

Ms. Farrens wrote a grant to obtain additional books and materials for her classroom. She was rewarded $1,000.00.