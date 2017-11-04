Reports of Strange Odor Close Parts of Clay Road Friday Night

Updated:

From Ashley Tye last night:

“At 7:10 pm a citizen called 911 to report an unidentifiable odor in the area of Clay and Howell Roads.

According to Lowndes County Emergency Management Director, Ashley Tye, multiple public safety agencies are currently conducting an investigation to determine the origin of the odor.

As a precaution, citizens in the area are being asked to remain inside with doors and windows closed.”

Lowndes County Clerk Paige Dukes said “They rode the area again this morning & the odor had dissipated. Still no word on where it might have originated.”

As the area was right at the city limits, multiple agencies responded including a GSP helicopter.

Valdosta – According to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk, both Valdosta Fire Department and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a strange odor late Friday evening.

Paulk stated the odor was reportedly “sweet smelling” but dissipated before the source could be found.

A couple of the firefighters were exposed to the vapors but are now fine, Paulk said.

The incident caused closures on parts of Clay Road, which have since been reopened.

