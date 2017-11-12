Pine Grove Middle Students Present at Georgia Educational Technology Conference

Lauren Greer, Frank Ruepp, Nolan Harbison, and Nina Schmidt

Students from the Pine Grove Middle School (PGM) STEM Cohort represented Lowndes County Schools at the 2017 Georgia Educational Technology Conference in Atlanta on November 9th. 8thgraders Nina Schmidt and Nolan Harbison, along with 7th graders Lauren Greer and Frank Ruepp, presented several of their recent STEM projects as part of the Student Showcase portion of the conference. The students spoke with teachers, administrators, media specialists, and others interested in educational technology at the 4,000+ attendee conference. Conference attendees and presenters include professionals from across the southeast as well as many others from around the nation and the world.