Pine Grove Middle School Receives STEM Banner

Valdosta – State Superintendent Richard Woods presented Pine Grove Middle School with a STEM Banner in honor of its STEM certification.

Pine Grove Middle is now the ninth school in the state of Georgia and the only one south of Macon to be STEM certified.

PGM Assistant Principal Samuel Clemons, Jr. said that this certification is something the school has been working towards for four years.

“This accomplishment is a reflection of our faculty and staff,” Clemons said.

Woods spoke during the banner presentation ceremony on the difficulty of obtaining this certification and said that Pine Grove Middle has now joined the “elite of the elite.”

He also noted the importance not only of STEM to all students, but to female students.

“Females are encouraged to take leadership roles in the STEM program,” Woods said. “For you that are young ladies, I would encourage you. There are a lot of opportunities in the STEM field for young females. This is one of the areas which nationwide we struggle to see our young ladies go into. Do not limit yourselves to what you can become and what direction you can go in.”

Two female students, Isabella Koyama and Diamond Gray, spoke about how STEM programs have helped them decide to pursue careers in those fields.

