Panel recommends pay hikes for Georgia lawmakers

ATLANTA (AP) – A Georgia committee recommends that state lawmakers receive $12,000 raises in 2019.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the compensation committee is also recommending that statewide elected officials and the House speaker have their pay increased by $20,000 to $43,000.

The compensation committee compared statehouse salaries with those in Georgia county courthouses as well as states across the nation.

The report found that Georgia’s salaries were above average in some areas such as secretary of state; in the middle for lawmakers and lieutenant governors; and low for attorneys general.

Georgia lawmakers have long complained about their base salary of $17,342, and they’ve often used it as a reason they quit to make more money.

The panel is recommending that legislative pay rise to $29,908.

