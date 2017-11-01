November marks final month of hurricane season

By: Brittany Bedi | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — November marks the final month of hurricane season. So far, there have been sixteen named storms. Ten of those storms were hurricanes. There were six major hurricanes (category 3 or stronger).

So far, hurricane season is tracking slightly more active than the NOAA mid-season predictions. NOAA forecasted 14 o 19 names storms, 5 to 9 hurricanes, and 2 to 5 major hurricanes.

Nate, Ophelia, and Philippe developed in October. Ophelia was the only major hurricane that month. However, Ophelia did not make landfall as a major storm. While it was not a threat to the United States, Ophelia impacted parts of the United Kingdom as a post-tropical cyclone.

The peak of hurricane season has passed. The area that tropical cyclones normally form during November is relatively small in size, compared to September and October.

Though climatology shows a lower likelihood of tropical development in November, waters in the Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean remain warm.

While tropical forecasts may vary each day, it’s important to stay prepared for the remainder of the month.

Hurricane season ends November 30.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)