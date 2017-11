Valdosta – Hip-hop group Nappy Roots will return to Valdosta with a show at Ashley Street Station this Friday (Nov. 3) night.

Also performing will be Grammy winner Trae Pierce and T-Stones.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Doors open at 8 p.m.; show begins at 10 p.m.

Ashley Street Station is located at 607 Baytree Road, Suite A.

For more information, visit Ashley Street Station’s Facebook page.

