Moody Air Force Base to Temporarily Close Mitchell Blvd. Gate

Moody Air Force Base Press Release:

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – ­ Mitchell Blvd Gate will be closed starting Monday, 20 Nov 17. In an effort to improve the security posture at the Mitchell Blvd Gate (also known as the North Gate), other site improvements will soon begin in this area of Moody AFB.

Mitchell Blvd Gate will be closed starting Nov. 20 until further notice. Georgia Street will be closed from the Mitchell Blvd traffic circle heading south to the second entrance of the Medical Group patient parking area. Mitchell Blvd will be closed from the traffic circle heading east to the front entrance of the Medical Group campus. Child Development Center (CDC) employees and patrons will need to access the CDC from Coney St instead of Georgia St and Robinson Rd during the project.

The Robbins Rd Gate will open to inbound and outbound traffic beginning Nov. 20 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday until the Mitchell Blvd Gate is reopened. There will be no changes in the Davidson Road Gate’s operating hours. This project is scheduled to last 255 days, but actual completion date will depend on weather and possibility of any unforeseen site conditions.

Additional project updates/potential impacts to Moody personnel will be posted as work progresses. Once the project is complete, 23d Security Forces Squadron will revert back to normal hours and procedures at the gates.

For questions, contact the 23d Wing public affairs office at 229-257-4146.