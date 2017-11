Moody Air Force Base Press Release:

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. –¬ Moody Air Force Base will host its annual tree-lighting ceremony at the Moody Field Club, Dec. 1, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.

The ceremony will feature a vendor and crafts fair, a youth choir and a parade followed by the tree lighting. Children will have an opportunity to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy a snow area after the tree has been lit.