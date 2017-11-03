Merry Marketplace Returns Nov. 18-19

VJSL Press Release:

Valdosta, GA – The Valdosta Junior Service League hosts the 44th Annual Merry Marketplace November 18 – 19, 2017 at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.

Kick off the 2017 holiday season with more than 100 merchants from across the southeast in one convenient location. “We are excited to have vendors ranging from holiday and home decor, women’s and men’s fashion, children’s clothing, food and more,” said MMP Chairman Val LaHood. Proceeds from Merry Marketplace help fund Valdosta Junior Service League community projects that benefit the health, education and welfare of Lowndes County and surrounding areas.

Merry Marketplace shopping hours are Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 19, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults and $1 for children up to age 12, cash only, and available at Steel’s Jewelry, Little Options, Only Options, City Market, Toads and Teacups, and at the door. Military are admitted free on Sunday with Military ID.

There are more special events happening during Merry Marketplace:

Early Bird Shopping is Saturday, 8 – 10 a.m., with complimentary coffee and refreshments. Tickets are $10 per person and participants are automatically entered to win a prize package from T3 Outdoors. Early Bird ticket includes admission to shop Merry Marketplace at 10 a.m.

Children’s Character Breakfast is Saturday, at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Children can enjoy face painting and take pictures with twenty characters, including favorites like Mickey and Minnie, Spiderman, Belle, Batman, and Poppy Troll. Tickets are $12 per person and include breakfast of Valdosta favorites. All in attendance must have a ticket if age 2 or older. Children’s Character Breakfast ticket includes admission to shop Merry Marketplace.

Santa’s Paint Party is Saturday, 2 – 3:30 p.m., for kids age 5 and up. This drop-off event provides older children the opportunity to get creative while parents shop in peace. Kids will paint a holiday-themed canvas and complete a smaller craft to be given to local nursing home residents. Hot cocoa and treats will be provided. Tickets are $12 per person and includes admission to shop Merry Marketplace.

Pictures with Santa by Philip Walker Photography are available inside the conference center on Saturday 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 12 – 4:30 p.m. Photo packages sold separately.

The House for a House Raffle returns this year and is an exciting chance to win a finished, backyard playhouse just in time for Christmas. Tickets are one for $25 or five for $100. The winner will be drawn on Sunday, but does not need to be present to win. VJSL will deliver the playhouse; winner assumes responsibility of installation.

“We want to thank all the businesses that support Merry Marketplace and the vendors that participate. They make this event possible and allow us to give back to the community year after year,” said MMP Chairman Jennifer Luckey.

For more information about Merry Marketplace visit facebook.com/VJSLMerryMarketplace.