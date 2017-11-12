Lowndes Playoff Tickets On Sale This Week

Press Release:

With a win against Campbell High School the Vikings advance to the 2nd round of the 2017 Georgia Class 7-A football playoffs. On Friday November 17 Lowndes will host the McEachern High School Indians. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM at Martin Stadium. In the most recent Georgia high school football poll McEachern is the 10th ranked team in Class 7-A. Your support is needed!!

Viking seat season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase their seats on Monday and Tuesday. Viking Touchdown Club members can purchase tickets Monday and Tuesday or after the Touchdown Club meeting on Monday night at the ticket office. The Touchdown Club meets in the media center of Lowndes High at 6:30 PM. The ticket office will open after the meeting.

On Wednesday morning all remaining tickets will go on sale to the public. For second round playoff games tickets are $10 each.

As per GHSA rules student tickets will be on sale only at Lowndes High and only LHS students can purchase and enter on a student ticket.

As with all playoff games we will honor GHSA and GAOA passes. No other passes will be honored. All others except “babies in arms” will need a ticket. All tickets are $10 each and all seats are reserved seats.

The Viking Athletic Ticket Office is located in the Board of Education Building Annex on Norman Drive. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM and on Friday from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Region Shirts – we will have a new order of Region Champions shirts in both long and short sleeve and in gray, crimson and white. They will be on sale at the ticket office — $10 for short sleeve and $15 for long sleeve. We also have Viking sweat shirts, Breakfast Club aprons and Viking cow bells. Get yours today!

