Lowndes FFA Wins at GA National Fair

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

The GA National Fair, held every year in Perry, GA, showcases the work of students throughout the state. This year, Lowndes County FFA, including Lowndes High, Hahira Middle, Lowndes Middle and Pine Grove Middle FFA Members brought home top honors all around.

Forestry Mini Booths: Champion, Matthew Henry and Jahleel Horton; First, Tara Crow, Baylee Roberts, Alex Gomez and Bianca Anderson; Second, Bo Stone, Hunter Folsom, Hannah Landers, Cade Watford, Truit Hardeman, Ryan Schultz and Ethan Mace; Third, Caleb Tucker, Lillian Nolan, and Ben Mason

Horticulture Mini Booths: First, Aubrey Gahagan, Alexis Heilig; Second, Chloe Oliver, Katie Langston, Dylan Curry, Briza Hernandez, Harlei Butler; Third, Corbin Lindsey, Dustin Johnson, Ruby Ruff, Lindsey Filko, Kaitlyn Hurst, Jessica Craven

Mini Tractor Pull: Champion, Jason Gingrich

Floral Design: Second, Nolan Harbison and Allison Moore; Third, Bianca Anderson and Patience Moore

Medium Wood-Working: Champion, Reece Lehman; First, Josh Baker; Second, Miguel Xalamihua, Third, Nyk Emerson, Austin “Jacob” Jackson

Live Plants: Second, Femy Esteban, Megan Gemma; Third, Jesse Boone, Ethan Mack Garrison, Sydni Lawlor

Landscape Design: Third, Isabella Humphrey, Stone Davis, and Tien Huynh

Livestock: Class Winner Charolais Steer, Class Winner Hereford Heifer Class, 3rd Overall Senior Showman, Invitational 6th Overall Showman, Invitational Steer Show Grand Champion Charolais Steer and Supreme Overall Grand Champion Steer Show, Clay Parker (Senior, LHS); Division Winner and Champion Overall Maine Heifer, Second, Chi influence heifer class, Alexis Herring; Division Winner and Best in Show Jr. Holland Lop, Tristan Corbin; 3rd in class Jr. Holland Lop Division, Leighla Richardson; 5th in class Jr. Holland Lop Division, Keirra Watson; 6th in class Sr. Holland Lop Division, Ruby Ruff