Lowndes Dominates Campbell; Moves onto Round Two

Valdosta – The Lowndes High Vikings defeat the Campbell High Spartans 60-6 in Round One of the GHSA 7A Playoffs.

It took a bit for the Vikings to get a score on the scoreboard. With 3:17 left in the first quarter, Gary Osby scored from two yards out. At the end of the first quarter, Lowndes only lead 7-0.

Tayvonn Kyle ran the score up in the start of the second quarter, returning a punt for a touchdown. With a successful two-point conversion, the Vikings lead 15-0.

Defense took over the rest of the second quarter. Tyson Shaw returned a pick-six and Tymere Moore had an interception. Michael Barrett ended the scoring of the first half with a touchdown pass to Kyle. Lowndes went into the locker room with a 32-0 lead over Campbell.

Lowndes’ running game controlled the second half. Osby had two touchdown runs, JD Lee and Joe Almond each had a rushing touchdown. Lowndes started off slow with a 15-0 lead for a while but then the Vikings ran up the score like only they know how.

Campbell ended their season with a 4-7 record. They were a scrappy team and played a hard fought game against #1 Lowmdes.

The undefeated Vikings hosts the 8-3 McEachern Indians at the Concrete Palace next friday on November 17th. Kickoff is set for 8 PM.

