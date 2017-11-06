Local American Legion host cookout leading up to Veterans Day

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — Monday, American Legion Post 218 hosted a cookout at the VA Clinic in Valdosta.

They served hot dogs and hamburgers as a way of saying thank you.

Dozens of local veterans came out in support.

Air Force veteran Joe Saldana was among those enjoying the cookout.

The driver in several convoy operations overseas says the cookout means more than people will ever know.

“When somebody comes to shake my hand or even a little child shakes my hand and thanks me for my service, it makes me feel like a million bucks. It makes me feel like what I did out there multiple times was worth it,” says Saldana.

Many vets attending say they felt appreciated, and enjoyed the company.

A mobile Vet Center also set up during the cookout and offering information about their free services.

Post 218 are also planning to host a pancake breakfast fundraiser on the morning of Veterans Day at United Methodist Church in Hahira.

