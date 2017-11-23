LHS Mock Trial Competes at Harvard

Valdosta – This month, the Lowndes High School Mock Trial team traveled to Harvard to compete.

“Harvard has been on our team’s bucket list for some time so when the invitation came this year, it was time to check it off,” LHS Mock Trial Coach Michael White said in an October interview.

The following teams competed at Harvard:

-Lowndes High School, led by the incredible coaches with super powers, because they are Teachers, Michael and Michelle White (Luke Watson, Payton Bedgood, Emma Emery, Troy Crow, Kenna Fussell, Alyssa Hewett, Madison Johnson, Kalaysia Kier, Rachael Krause, Kris Morse, Jeremy Troiano, Reese Veuleman)

-Massapequa High School NY

-Lexington High School OH

-Trumbull High School CT

-American Heritage School-Plantation, FL

-Legal Studies Academy(8 teams) VA

-St. Elizabeth High School DE

-Rosie Sorrells School TX

-Souhegan High School NH

-Henry Grady High School GA

-Saint Ignatius College Prep IL

-The Derryfield School NH

-Kingswood Oxford School CT

-Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School MA

-Math, Science, and Technology Magnet(3-teams) CA

-River Falls High School(3-teams) WI

-Elite Scholars Academy GA

-Germantown Friends School PA

-Middle Georgia Christian Homeschool GA

Lowndes competed and defeated Massapequa High from NY and Trumbull High from CT.

LHS was voted Best Team; Reese Veuleman and Alyssa Hewett were Best Attorneys and Kris Morne and Jerely Troiano were Best Witnesses.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor