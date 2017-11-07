Learning in Retirement Studies the Art of Pizza Making

Valdosta State University Press Release:

Learning in Retirement members recently spent the afternoon learning how to make the perfect pizza. Different hands-on techniques were taught, and the members had an opportunity to sample their creations. The class was part of a baking series that also taught the members how to make pie crust, crullers, and yeast rolls. Learning in Retirement is a member-led and VSU-sponsored organization that provides South Georgia citizens 50 years of age and older a unique opportunity for cultural growth, lifelong learning, and recreation.

ON THE WEB: http://www.valdosta.edu/academics/extended-learning/continuing-education/programs/lir/welcome.php