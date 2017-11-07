Learning in Retirement Discovers Fall Flora at Lake Louise

Valdosta State University Press Release:

Learning in Retirement members recently visited Valdosta State University’s Lake Louise Field Station, a 170-acre outdoor teaching and research laboratory located near Lake Park. Led by Dr. Richard Carter, a professor in VSU’s Department of Biology, they learned about fall flora found in the 13-acre blackwater karst (lime-sink) pond surrounded by a bay swamp forest embedded in a matrix of upland plant communities. They also had an opportunity to visit the VSU Herbarium to learn more about the significance of biological research collections in supporting research and teaching. Learning in Retirement is a member-led and VSU-sponsored organization that provides South Georgia citizens 50 years of age and older a unique opportunity for cultural growth, lifelong learning, and recreation.

ON THE WEB: http://www.valdosta.edu/academics/extended-learning/continuing-education/programs/lir/welcome.php