Kristen Neel Selected as Finalist in Miss Georgia Pageant

Valdosta – Kristen Alexis Neel has been selected as a state finalist to represent Lowndes County in the Miss Georgia USA Pageant. The pageant will be held in November at the Henry County Performing Arts Theater in McDonough.

If Neel is crowned Miss Georgia USA, she will go on to compete in the Miss USA Pageant.

Kristen Neel Bio:

“I grew up in Valdosta, Georgia and moved to Tampa when I was 9. I volunteered at my local library, a pregnancy care center and handed out hot meals to the homeless every other weekend in downtown Tampa. Then in 2011, my family and I moved back to my hometown where I graduated from Lowndes High school. I am currently pursuing my degree in early childhood education at VSU in Valdosta, Georgia. After I graduate, I plan on furthering my education by obtaining a master’s degree and eventually a doctorates degree. My faith plays a vital role in who I am as an ambassador to Christ. I believe in treating people with love and respect. This is one of the many reasons I want to teach, to show children who may not receive love or respect at home that I care about them and that they can achieve anything in life. Another reason is because I love seeing children’s eyes light up after they learn something new, it’s just like magic! I have challenged myself to do my best in college because you know what they say, our youth is the future so need teach them well.”

Neel is currently seeking sponsors for her sponsorship fee. For more information, contact Neel at kristenalexis286@gmail.com.

Her journey can be followed online:

Facebook: Kristen Alexis Neel

Instagram: @kristenneel23

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor Valdosta Today Editor