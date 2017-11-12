KLVB Hosts Recycling Event

Valdosta – The City of Valdosta, in partnership with #KLVB, Atlanta Recycling Solutions, and Georgia Power, will host the Fall Electronics Recycling Event on Saturday, November 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Mathis Auditorium parking lot, at 2300 North Ashley Street.

While the event is sponsored by the city, the electronics recycling services are available to all residents of Lowndes County.

Items accepted at no charge include personal computers, floppy/disk drives, CD-ROMs, circuit boards, PC power supplies, keyboards, mouse/mice, LCD PC monitors, laptops, printers, fax machines, copiers, stereos/VCR/CD players, typewriters, test equipment, networking equipment, modems, UPS batteries, cell phones, phones, scanners and cabling. Chargeable items include CRT PC monitors ($10) and televisions ($20).

Items NOT accepted include console/projection televisions, washer/dryers, vacuum cleaners, humidifiers, refrigerators, car batteries, toaster ovens, de-humidifiers, gas powered tools, tires, battery powered tools, freezers, blenders, household trash, mixers, ovens and microwaves.

For more information regarding the electronics recycling event, contact the Public Works Department at (229) 671-3640.

