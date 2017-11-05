J.L. Lomax Announces Bright Ideas Grant Winner

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

Thanks to the Bright Ideas Grant, J.L. Lomax physical education teacher, Michele Stokes, will be implementing a new type of physical activity in her P.E. classes. Cardio Drumming is an all-over body workout that involves movement through music. Students will use a ball, buckets, and drumsticks to focus on motor movement, overall strengthening, and hand-eye coordination. When students participate in Cardio Drumming, their bodies become stronger and more flexible, while their brain increases focus and attention. As a student’s endurance improves, so does their fine motor skills and spatial awareness. The Cardio Drumming program content is cross-curricular, incorporating both music and physical education Georgia Performance Standards.

Georgia legislation makes The Bright Ideas Grant provided by Colquitt EMC possible through legislation that allows unclaimed capital credits to be used in educational communities served by the EMC.