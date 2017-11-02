Hundreds participate in Fall Special Olympic games in Valdosta

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – Thursday, South Georgia wrapped up their Fall Special Olympic games.

After competing in bowling earlier in the week, the last day was kicked off with an opening ceremony filled with excitement.

Over two dozen schools from five surrounding counties brought their all-star players to shoot some hoops.

Activities were spread across the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Rec lawn.

Games revolved around basketball, bringing out the champion in everyone.

“Just how much it brings out in their personality that you don’t get to see in the classroom. When they’re engaging with other kids, or even one of our students started singing along with the Star Spangled Banner, you just don’t get to see that kind of interaction every day,” says Leslie Whiddon, a Lowndes High teacher.

Athletes had a fun-packed day with a free lunch.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College was set up in the gym and offered free dental screenings between games.

More than 300 students and teachers attended the games on Thursday.

