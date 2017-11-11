Holiday Season Set to Begin at Valdosta Mall

Valdosta Mall is excited to kick off the holiday season with the arrival of Santa Claus on Saturday, November 11th.

Santa Claus is available to hear children’s wishes Monday thru Saturday from 10am to 1pm, 2pm to 5pm, and 6pm to 9pm; and Sundays from 1pm to 6pm. Visits with Santa are always free, but a variety of photo packages are available for purchase and include a free $20 Promo Card from Shutterfly. New this year, every guest that purchases a photo package will receive one phone call from the big guy himself!

Looking to save a little time during your visit to Santa? Shoppers can visit ShopValdostaMall.com to purchase a “FastPass” to visit Santa. The “front of the line” pass is available by visiting the mall website and pre-purchasing your photo package. Shoppers with a “FastPass” will have a separate line and can avoid the wait! Any guest that purchases a photo package through Santa’s Fastpass will receive three phone calls from Santa!

Santa’s visit to Valdosta Mall is from November 11 to December 24th at 6pm when he begins his Christmas trek around the world. Santa is located near Sears.

Also this year, shoppers are invited to bring your furry friends and four-legged family members to see Santa every Monday evening in November. Pet Photo Nights will be held onNovember 13, 20, and 27th from 6 to 9 p.m. All pets must be on a leash or crated prior to their visit with Santa.