Holiday Safety Tips from the VFD

City of Valdosta:

The VFD wants residents to be aware of common safety hazards that are more prevalent during the holiday season. When it comes to being safe during the holidays, here’s what the VFD has to say:

Christmas Tree Care

• Water your Christmas tree daily to keep it fresh and safe.

• Never put candles on or near a tree.

• Keep trees at least 3 feet away from any heat source or direct flame (including cigarettes).

Lighting

• Be sure your lights are UL, ETL, or CSA tested for safety.

• Check and replace lights with cracks, frayed wires and general damage.

• Put only as many light strings together as the manufacturer recommends as safe.

• Unplug all lights before leaving the house or going to sleep.

Decorations

• Use flame-retardant or nonflammable decorations whenever possible.

• Keep decorations 3 feet away from any heat source or direct flame.

• Beware of decorations hanging on, from or above stoves and fireplaces.

• Remember to dispose of your tree promptly and properly.

Miscellaneous Tips

• Be sure all smoke detectors are properly working.

• Keep all matches and lighters out of sight and out of reach.

• Be sure candles are away from decorations, kids, pets and trees. Never leave them unattended.

• Never leave the kitchen when using the stove top. If you must leave, turn the heat off first.

• Never block off home exits with Christmas decorations. For example, do not place holiday trees, lights or

other decorations in front of doors in such a manner that it prevents them from using an exit.

• Have a home escape plan for your family that you practice at least twice a year.

Heating Homes

• Never use the oven to heat your home.

• If using space heaters, be sure to have a 3 ft. buffer zone around them and always turn them off before

leaving the room or going to bed.

• Have your heating and air system inspected by a licensed professional HVAC technician.

• If you have a working fireplace, have it cleaned and inspected annually by a professional chimney sweeper.

