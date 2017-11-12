HMS Students Attend “Mock” State Legislature Conference

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

During November 5th – 7th, nearly 400 middle school participants from across Georgia attended the 41st State YMCA of Georgia Junior Youth Assembly (JYA), a mock legislative conference sponsored by the State YMCA of Georgia, Inc. Hank Peagler, Chloe Lynn Collins, and Lauren Folsom, who are eighth grade Y-LEAD students at Hahira Middle School, traveled to Atlanta to participate in the conference for the second year in a row. “I’ve learned so much from attending Junior Youth Assembly,” said Collins. “Not only has it taught me about the legislative process, but it has also helped develop my character, and I am beyond grateful to have attended this event alongside our future’s leaders.” Folsom added, “I loved being able to participate in debates as if I were truly a part of our state’s legislature.” Peagler agreed and noted how valuable the experience was as an aspiring leader. “By attending JYA, I have gained so much respect for the work our state legislators do for us. I’ve had the unique opportunity to learn more about the process through which bills become laws in a manner I will never forget. I look forward to continuing my participation in this program throughout high school.”

The 3-day mock legislature gave the young “Senators” and “Representatives” a chance to learn firsthand the practical operation of state government. There were numerous bills written and debated by the students throughout the conference dealing with such subjects as:

Making it mandatory for siblings to remain together in the foster care system

Making it mandatory for middle school students to take a foreign language

Requiring passage of a money management course prior to high school graduation

For general information about the State YMCA of Georgia’s programs and the other activities and conferences it offers, contact The State YMCA of Georgia Headquarters at (770) 455-9622.

​Pictured: Lauren Folsom, Hank Peagler, and Chloe Lynn Collins