Halbig Exhibits Grand Champion Hog

Press Release:

A packed house in the newly-renovated Lowndes County Civic Center witnessed 114 students from Lowndes, Lanier, and Echols Counties exhibit hogs at the 41st annual Lowndes Area Market Hog Show on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. The exhibitors were first through twelfth grade students and either members of FFA or 4H.

Hadley Halbig of Echols County exhibited the Grand Champion. Karmen Deloach of Echols FFA exhibited the Reserve Champion hog. Other Top Five Overall Winners included: Turner Smith of Echols 4H, 3rd Overall; Connie Rogers of Echols 4H, 4th Overall; and, Noah Rogers of Echols County, 5th Overall.

Weight class winners included: Class 1, Emily Leonard of Echols FFA; Class 2, Brooke Stone of Lanier 4H; Class 3, Haley Stone of Lanier FFA; Class 4, Karmen Deloach of Echols FFA; Class 5, Laney Fulghum of Lanier 4H; Class 6, Turner Smith of Echols 4H; Class 7, Blake Lowery of Lanier 4H; Class 8, Hadley Halbig of Echols County; Class 9, Connie Rogers of Echols 4H; Class 10, Addy Roberts of Lowndes FFA; and, Class 11, Noah Rogers of Echols County.

Showmanship winners included: Grade 1, Hadley Halbig of Echols County; Grade 2, Addie Smith of Lanier County; Grade 3, Noah Rogers of Echols County; Grade 4, Turner Smith of Echols 4H; Grade 5, Tori Millirons of Lowndes 4H; Grade 6, Kenna Griffin of Echols FFA; Grade 7, Lily Grace Kinsey of Echols FFA; Grade 8, Grace Mullis of Lanier 4H; Grade 9, Haley Stone of Lanier FFA; Grade 10, Drew Raynor of Echols 4H; Grade 11, Danielle Schweitzer of Lowndes FFA; and, Grade 12, Emily Leonard of Echols FFA.

The main judge was John Lastly. Judge Lastly praised the exhibitors in the event for the quality of the animals. He was assisted with junior showmanship classes by Chad Crews.

The Sale will follow on Wednesday evening at the same venue. It will begin with the auction of the Grand Champion hog at 7 pm. The public is asked to come support these students at the Sale. The Show is sponsored by Lowndes County Farm Bureau, Lanier County Farm Bureau, Echols County Farm Bureau, and Lowndes FFA Alumni/Booster Chapter.