Hahira – Hahira Middle School will host a Fall Festival and Shoot for a Cure Nov. 11.

Festivities will include games, face painting, food, bounce houses, bake sale, silent auction, escape room and an archery tournament.

Funds raised will benefit those with cancer.

The event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the HMS gym parking lot, 101 S. Nelson St.

