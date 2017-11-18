Hahira Elementary Students Win at District 4H Competition

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

This fall, all Hahira Elementary 5th graders submitted research papers on topics of their choice for 4H class. Students who placed in the top three were then invited to participate in the district competition. On Saturday, November 11th, eight HES 5th graders traveled to Moultrie for the district 4H competition, and all eight students won in their respective categories! The students received the following awards:

Gavin Chamberlain received first place in the category of “General Recreation” for his presentation on Video Games.

Lena Sumner received first place in the category of “Food for Health and Sport” for her presentation on Macarons.

Wyatt Weldon received first place in the category of “Target Sports” for his presentation on Archery.

Tori Millirons received first place in the category of “Pork Production” for her presentation on Raising a Show Pig.

Jaelynne Rosier received second place in the category of “Crafts” for her presentation on Duct Tape.

Elise Phelps received second place in the category of “Wildlife” for her presentation on Pink Amazon River Dolphins.

Jenna Gregory received second place in the category of “Team Sports” for her presentation on Soccer.

Chayna Figueroa received Honorable Mention in the category of “History of People, Places, and Events” for her presentation on WWII.

Pictured: Front row – left to right: Jaelynne Rosier, Elise Phelps, Jenna Gregory, Chayna Figueroa

Back row – left to right: Gavin Chamberlain, Lena Sumner, Wyatt Weldon, Tori Millirons