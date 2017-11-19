Hahira Elementary School Receives Greatest Gains Award

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

Hahira Elementary School recently earned an award from the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement (GOSA). On November 17, 2017, Governor Nathan Deal announced that 226 Georgia public schools in 54 districts will receive 2017 Highest Performing or Greatest Gains school awards, an increase of eight schools from last year.

The 2017 Greatest Gains award winners consist of 139 schools across 50 districts, and the 2017 Highest Performing award winners consist of 142 schools across 24 districts. Fifty-five schools in 17 districts are award winners in both categories.

In each category, there are four school award levels: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Hahira Elementary School was recognized as a 2017 GOSA Greatest Gains (Gold Tier) School.

Wes Taylor, Superintendent of Lowndes County Schools stated, “We commend Hahira Elementary School’s faculty and staff for their dedication and commitment to providing a quality education for our students.” Assistant Superintendent Rodney Green added, “This award designation reflects the hard-work and dedication of the students, staff, and parents of Hahira Elementary School.”

The school awards are part of Georgia’s Single Statewide Accountability System (SSAS). Greatest Gains schools exhibit high growth in student achievement by earning a three-year average CCRPI (College and Career Ready Performance Index) Progress Score in at least the 93rd percentile in the state. Additionally, schools must remain in the same CCRPI Single Score range over the last three years.

Iris Mathis, Principal of Hahira Elementary School said, “At Hahira Elementary School, I am surrounded by a fantastic group of caring teachers and staff members. I really can’t say enough about the work of my staff and the part they play in the success of our school. HES is fortunate to be a part of a supportive community that values education. I am so pleased that our teachers, staff, students, and parents have been recognized for their dedication to excellence!”