Georgia State Patrol October Reports

Georgia State Patrol Press Release:

According to Sergeant First Class Tracy Tabb, Post #31 Valdosta Troopers investigated 123 traffic crashes, resulting in 66 injuries and 3 fatalities during the month of October 2017.

SFC Tabb also said during the month of October, Post #31 Troopers had the following activity: 315 citations, 21 D.U.I. arrests, 35 Seatbelt Violation citations, 5 Child Restraint Violation citations, 19 Distracted Driving citations and 85 Speeding citations. Post #31 Troopers also apprehended 1 wanted person.

Post #31 Troopers issued 572 warnings during October and accumulated approximately 15 hours conducting road checks.

SFC Tabb reminds drivers to be mindful when consuming alcoholic beverages over the holiday season. If you consume alcoholic beverages please make sure you have a designated driver or stay where you are. Fatal crashes increase over the holiday season in part to impaired drivers. Remember, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.