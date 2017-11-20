Georgia Dome imploded in downtown Atlanta

By: Associated Press

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — One of the nation’s largest domed stadiums has been reduced to rubble.

The Georgia Dome in downtown Atlanta was imploded with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The dome, which opened in 1992, was the former home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and also the site of two Super Bowls, 1996 Olympics Games events and NCAA basketball tournaments.

It’s being replaced by the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium just 83 feet away.

