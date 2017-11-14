Georgia Department of Corrections Hiring for Valdosta Correctional Officers
Georgia Department of Corrections Media Alert:
The Georgia Department of Corrections will be hosting a hiring event at Bainbridge State College on November 16. We will be hiring Correctional Officers for Calhoun, Autry and Valdosta State Prisons.
Details:
November 16, 2017
9AM – 2PM
Bainbridge State College
* There will be onsite interviews, PT, and Accuplacer testing. Eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day!
Attendees should bring copies of the following items:
- Completed State of GA Application – Available online at www.GDCJobs.com (blank copies will be available on site)
- Valid Driver’s License
- Birth Certificate
- Social Security Card
- HS Diploma/GED transcript
- SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer scores
- If POST certified, a copy of his or her POST profile
Attendees should dress for their interview but bring loose-fitting/athletic attire for the physical fitness test.
For more, visit www.GDCJobs.com