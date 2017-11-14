Georgia Department of Corrections Hiring for Valdosta Correctional Officers

Georgia Department of Corrections Media Alert:

The Georgia Department of Corrections will be hosting a hiring event at Bainbridge State College on November 16. We will be hiring Correctional Officers for Calhoun, Autry and Valdosta State Prisons.

Details:

    November 16, 2017

    9AM – 2PM

    Bainbridge State College

    2500 East Shotwell Street

    Bainbridge, GA 39819

* There will be onsite interviews, PT, and Accuplacer testing. Eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day! 

Attendees should bring copies of the following items:

  • Completed State of GA Application – Available online at www.GDCJobs.com (blank copies will be available on site)
  • Valid Driver’s License
  • Birth Certificate
  •   Social Security Card
  • HS Diploma/GED transcript
  • SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer scores
  • If POST certified, a copy of his or her POST profile

Attendees should dress for their interview but bring loose-fitting/athletic attire for the physical fitness test.

For more, visit www.GDCJobs.com

