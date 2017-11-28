Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions 2 for 1 Membership Drive Starts Dec. 1.

Press Release:

Starting its third year Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions will be conducting a two for one membership program from December 1, 2017 through January 31, 2018.

Annual membership is sixty dollars and is open to male amateur golfers twenty one years old and older. Golfers entering by January 31 will be entered into a drawing for a 2018 Golf Pass, Titleist Golf Balls, GAGP Apparel, Free GAGP 2018 Membership, paid entry into first event of the year and gift vouchers from local sponsors. As a member you will receive discounted entry- fees, hotel rates, 1 year subscription to Golf week magazine, Titleist golf balls.Additionally monthly social gatherings and post event parties with cash bar, appetizers and live entertainment are also planned.

Seventy Six Events are scheduled locally and throughout the state on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday Noon Group, Saturday GAGP Tour and are open to GAGP members and non-members. Events include the Club at Savannah Harbor, Harbor Club on Lake Oconee, Club at Lake Sinclair, University of Georgia, Wilmington Island, Forest Hills, Jekyll Island, Sea Palms Calloway Gardens and Kinderlou Forest GC.

First event is Wednesday January 10 th at Country Oaks GC in Thomasville Ga. Format is individual modified stabelford. Players are flighted and assigned tees by age of 21-29 30-39 40-49- 50-59- 60-up.

For membership form, schedules and additional information please contact the Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441- 3965 or e-mail georgiaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor