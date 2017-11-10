Game Developer Visits VSU Mass Media Class Nov. 16

VSU Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University welcomes Eric Cook, developer of the action-packed cooperative twin-stick shooter game TwinCop, to campus at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Cook will share his journey from computational media student at the Georgia Institute of Technology to successful game developer with students in Jason Brown’s MDIA 4100: Media Economics and Management class in Mass Media Building Room 1001.

Brown, an assistant professor of mass media, said students, faculty, staff, alumni, retirees, and friends of the university are invited to attend. Seating is limited.

A graduate of Lowndes High School, Cook works with Cartoon Network and also runs his own game company, Finite Reflection Studios. He enjoys all aspects of game design and development but primarily works as a backend developer. TwinCop has won several awards, including Best in Show at SiegeCon 2017 and Best Student Game and Fan Favorite at Terminus 2017.

Contact Jason Brown at 229-219-1298 or jasonebrown@valdosta.edu to learn more.