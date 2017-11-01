Free Car Wash for Veterans Saturday

Press Release:

Valdosta, Ga. – Veterans may visit the Goo Goo 3 minute express wash from 8am-7pm on Saturday, November 11, 2017 to receive a complimentary $7 car wash.

Goo Goo believes that it is important to remember those who have served our country and has designed a program to emphasize the importance of support for veterans by the general public. Veterans will only need to inform Goo Goo verbally that they are veterans in order to receive their free car wash.

The following locations are participating:

1510 Norman Dr., Valdosta, Ga.

Grace for Vets is a united front of car wash operators that provide a FREE CAR WASH to veterans and service personnel each year on November 11 to honor their past and present service to their country.

Now more than ever don’t forget our Veterans on Saturday, November 11, 2017. All Veterans can go to our Goo Goo 3 minute express washes on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at the locations in Valdosta, Ga. and ask for your free car wash!