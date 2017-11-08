‘Freak accident’ sparks junkyard fire in Georgia

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

SPARKS, Ga. (WCTV) — A junkyard went up in flames Tuesday afternoon at Vickers & Sons in Sparks, Georgia.

According to Sparks’ Fire Chief, a propane tank ignited after being hit by a piece of heavy construction equipment.

Witnesses said “the fire took off like a missile,” and didn’t go out for over four hours.

The Sparks Fire Department, Pine Valley Fire Department, and Lenox Fire Department all helped take out the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The Fire Chief is calling this a “freak accident”.

