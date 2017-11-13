Former FBI Agent Talks Fraud and Its Impact on Healthcare at VSU Nov. 14

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University presents “Understanding Fraud and Its Impact on Healthcare: A Former FBI Agent Tells All” at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the Health Sciences and Business Administration Building Auditorium. Admission is free of charge and open to all students, faculty, staff, alumni, retirees, and friends of the university.

Victor E. Hartman, founder and principal of The Hartman Firm LLC, an Atlanta-based corporation specializing in internal investigations, forensic accounting, and fraud mitigation consulting, is the featured guest speaker. He is an experienced attorney, certified public accountant, and former Federal Bureau of Investigations special agent.

During his years with the FBI, Hartman played a leadership role in the initial investigative phases of both the Enron and WorldCom scandals. He also served as an acting legal attaché in the United States Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados, where he focused his efforts on money laundering crimes.

Hartman’s presentation is sponsored by VSU’s Office of the President and Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration. It is part of VSU’s recognition of International Fraud Awareness Week, Nov. 12-18, a global effort to minimize the impact of fraud by promoting anti-fraud awareness and education.

International Fraud Awareness Week activities reflect VSU’s ongoing commitment to promoting an ethical culture on campus.

On the Web:

http://www.fraudweek.com/