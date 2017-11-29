Former band teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student

(Stanley Norton / Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office)

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — A former Gadsden County band teacher has been arrested, accused of sexual misconduct towards a child.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says Stanley Norton, 50, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim over 12 years of age and one count of misdemeanor battery on a child.

Deputies say Norton was a band teacher at the James A. Shanks Middle School at the time of the alleged incident.

GCSO investigators say the victim came forward in March 2017, alleging that the former James A. Shanks Middle School Band Director had inappropriately touched her breast and buttocks while he was employed at Shanks Middle and she was a student.

Authorities say a follow-up investigation supported probable cause to arrest Norton.

Norton bonded out of the Gadsden County Jail on $12,500 bond.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor