Final Days of Registration for VLPRA Youth Basketball League

VLPRA Press Release:

There are only a few days left to sign up for the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority’s Youth Basketball League. Registration ends Sunday, November 19th for the school-based league that offers teams for each city and county school, as well as Scintilla Charter Academy, Valwood, Georgia Christian, and others.

The league is open to all Kindergartners through 12th graders in Valdosta and Lowndes County. Teams are divided by school, grade, and gender. Each school may have a boys team and a girls team for each grade. Those teams will wear uniforms with their school name and in the appropriate theme: Wildcat, Viking, Valiant, etc.

Registration originally closed on October 22nd, but was extended to November 19th. Parents can sign their children up at www.vlpra.com through midnight on the 19th or at VLPRA’s main office at 1901 North Forrest street in Valdosta through 5pm Friday, November 17th.

The season runs December through March. Each basketball player’s jersey and shorts are included in the $75 registration fee, which also includes games, practices, post-season, and all equipment.

VLPRA is also looking for volunteer coaches. Every coach must pass a background check to receive a roster, so the VLPRA asks that potential coaches call the main office immediately at 229-259-3507.

Who: K-12th graders in Valdosta and Lowndes County

When: Registration Deadline is Midnight November 19th

Where: Register at www.vlpra.com

How much: $75 (includes uniform)